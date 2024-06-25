Overtakes Singapore Airlines, which occupied 1st place in 2023; the World Airline Awards survey is carried out by Skytrax

A Qatar Airways, from Qatar, was elected the best airline in the world in 2024 by the World Airline Awards, by Skytrax. This is the 8th time that the company has been ranked 1st on the list in the 25-year history of the award. surpassed the Singapore Airlinesfrom Singapore, which took 1st place in the ranking in 2023 and fell to 2nd position this year.

A Emirates, from the United Arab Emirates, came in 3rd place on the list. The Japanese All Nippon Airwaysin 4th, and Cathay Pacificfrom Hong Kong, in 5th.

Only two Brazilian airlines were among the 100 best in the world: Latamwhich ranked 43rd, and Blue, in 53rd place. Last year, Latam was in 45th place and Azul in 48th place.

Qatar Airways also won in 3 other categories: Best Business Class in the World; Best Business Class Airline Lounge in the World; and Best Airline in the Middle East.