Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said during a joint press conference in Doha with Airlink CEO Roger Foster that this investment will increase the availability of Qatar Airways flights to passengers in African cities.

Foster said the investment would allow Airlink to expand into new markets in Africa, noting that the company would not expand outside the continent.

Airlink currently operates flights to over 45 destinations in 15 African countries.

The two officials did not disclose the value of the acquisition, which was officially agreed upon on Tuesday, and Al-Meer said that completing the agreement still requires regulatory approval.

Qatar Airways also owns minority stakes in International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, LATAM Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and China Southern Airlines.

Qatar Airways is also in talks to acquire a minority stake in RwandAir, and had agreed with the Rwandan government in 2019 to acquire a majority stake in a new international airport in Rwanda.

Airlink already has a codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, which allows either airline to sell tickets on flights operated by the other.