The Qatar against Benjamin Netanyahu in the midst of ongoing negotiations for the release of the hostages. In a post on Doha attacked the Israeli prime minister for a series of statements “irresponsible. The reference is to the words uttered by Netanyahu during a recent meeting with the families of the hostages, during which, as revealed by Channel 12, He reportedly called Qatar a “problematic” mediator and said he was “very angry at the Americans” who renewed the agreement on the Udeid military base for ten years.

“We are disconcerted from statements attributed to the Israeli prime minister in various media reports on Qatar's mediation role. If confirmed, they are irresponsible and destructive to efforts to save innocent livesbut they are not surprising,” Majed al Ansari said.

Then the accusation: “If the reported statements prove true, the Israeli prime minister it would only hinder and undermine the mediation process, for reasons that seem to serve his political career instead of giving priority to saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages”, the spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry writes again on X.

“For months, and after the success of last year's mediation which led to the release of over one hundred hostages, Qatar is engaged in regular dialogue with the negotiating parties, including Israeli institutionsin an effort to establish the context for a new hostage agreement and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the spokesperson recalled. “Instead of worrying about Qatar's strategic relationship with the United States, Let's hope Netanyahu decides to act in good faith and focus on releasing the hostages“, concludes al Ansari.

Biden advisor in Doha

American President Joe Biden's Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk, meanwhile met with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, in Doha. The talks, Axios reported, were over an agreement that would lead to the release of hostages in Gaza. An Israeli source, cited by the American website, however specified that Hamas' position has hardened in recent days regarding a possible agreement. Previously McGurk met with the director of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, in Cairo, while today he will see Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman. From Jordan he will then move to the Emirates.

In Tel Aviv, thousands take to the streets for agreement

Thousands of protesters have meanwhile blocked Ayalon Highway, one of Tel Aviv's main arteries, demanding an immediate agreement that will lead to the release of the hostages who are still in the hands of Palestinian factions in Gaza. The Times of Israel reported this, underlining that tonight's scenes are reminiscent of the protests of recent months against the contested justice reform promoted by the Benjamin Netanyahu government.