Efforts continue between mediators to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip, but The situation is “very complicated,” said the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al Ansari, on Tuesday..

“Efforts continue and Qatari contacts continue to reach a ceasefire, but the situation is very complicated,” admitted Al Ansari in his weekly press conference from Doha, adding that the humanitarian situation in the enclave is going “bad.” worse.”

Last week, Egypt hosted a round of talks between delegations from the different parties, except the Israeli, in the hope of reaching a truce before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which began this Monday.

However, Egyptian and Palestinian sources indicated that negotiations were expected to resume this week, something that has not officially happened so far.

Al Ansari indicated that No party can be blamed for the failure to reach an agreement in the negotiations, which are in a “delicate situation”.

“We have to leave the issue of negotiations out of official statements,” he said.

He wanted to emphasize that one of the main objectives of Qatar – one of the mediators in the conflict and the country that hosts the political office of the Palestinian group Hamas – is to reach a definitive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip through Kerem Shalom Photo:EFE Share

“We assure that the two parties should reach a solution (…) but the efforts continue and the complexity is in reaching a solution,” he insisted at the appearance.

Despite weeks of negotiations with mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US, a truce agreement has not been reached, in part because Israel's refusal to abide by a permanent ceasefire in exchange for the hostages and Hamas' refusal to accept a first temporary truce of about 40 days, according to the latest draft on the table.

Last Friday, the head of Mossad, David Barnea, and the director of the CIA, Bill Burns, met to try to promote a truce agreement in Gaza and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as announced by the prime minister's office of Israel.

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza participate in a march to demand their release. Photo:EFE Share

The draft agreement that was on the table before the start of Ramadan, according to different Palestinian and Egyptian sources, contemplated a six-week truce and the exchange of 40 hostages for some 400 Palestinian prisoners.

Last week, Israel refused to send a delegation to Cairo to negotiate if Hamas did not provide a list of the 130 living hostages left inside the enclave.

