Qatar | A recent report reveals the truth about Qatar’s situation after the World Cup – “They are running away from their responsibility”

Amnesty International’s new report on the situation of migrant workers in Qatar says a lot.

International football association Fifa earned a record 7.5 billion dollars, or about 6.9 billion euros, from the World Cup held in Qatar at the end of 2022. Drama and splendor were seen on the courts, but behind the scenes the situation was different.

According to reports, the games were accompanied by gross human rights violations. Despite previous promises of improvement, many things have faded into oblivion after the Games, when the interest of the world’s media shifted elsewhere.

The international human rights organization Amnesty International says in its recent A Legacy in Jeopardy report that Fifa and Qatar have not paid compensation to migrant workers. It also emphasizes that the position of foreign workers in Qatar has not significantly improved.

“Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have lost their money, their health and even their lives while Fifa and the Qatari authorities shirk their responsibility. A year has passed since the Games, and not nearly enough has been done to correct the grievances”, executive director of Amnesty’s Finland department Frank Johansson says in the announcement.

British newspaper Guardian reported that between the awarding of the Games in 2010 and February 2021, a total of 6,500 foreign workers had died in Qatar.

Working at the construction sites of the competition stadiums was described as inhumane and unsafe. Several workers lost their lives in inhumane conditions.

The opportunities for workers to influence their conditions or their employers in Qatar are still difficult. If the employee files a complaint about the employer or wants to change employers, employers may still cancel the employee’s residence permit or make a false report that the employee has “run away” from his job. This may result in the employee’s arrest or expulsion.

According to government statistics, more than 150,000 people changed jobs between January and August 2023, but at the same time, a third of the employees’ job change applications were rejected.

Amnesty according to Qatar, the most common way of exploiting migrant workers is still the theft of wages. In addition, the level of salaries is low. There have been no increases in the minimum wage set in 2021, even though the cost of living has risen.

It is difficult for migrant workers to seek compensation through the legal system. The process is long, and the migrant worker must stay on the ground throughout the process. Because of this, many have to settle their legal proceedings for a much smaller amount than they would be entitled to.

Qatari stadium construction work in November 2018.

Even getting to work has a heavy price. Amnesty’s report tells of interviews with 73 employees who had to pay between October 2022 and January 2023 between $184 and $4,670 (about €169 and €4,300) out of their wages to intermediaries in order to get to their jobs.

Almost two-thirds of those interviewed had to take out a loan to be able to pay the amount. After that, when I arrived in Qatar, the work was not always what was promised.

Frank Johansson urges Fifa and Qatar to act quickly.

“The Qatari government must commit to improving the status of workers immediately, and Fifa and Qatar must jointly agree on a compensation program for all migrant workers who have suffered human rights violations,” he says.

Football Saudi Arabia, whose human rights situation is weak like Qatar’s, has the strongest push to host the 2034 World Cup.

“The human rights violations related to the 2022 Games must serve as a reminder that human rights must be at the center of decision-making when future Games are granted. Fifa needs to learn from its mistakes,” says Frank Johansson.

In terms of gameplay, the World Cup in Qatar is remembered by Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi’s of the top moves with which he helped his country become world champion.