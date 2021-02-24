Humanity had spoken about it in 2013. The Guardian has just revealed the scale of the disaster. According to the British daily, 6,500 migrants from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka have died on the construction sites of the World Cup in Qatar, since this country obtained the organization of the competition. in December 2010. That is to say an average of 12 deaths per week. And yet these chilling statistics do not include workers from the Philippines and Kenya. As autopsies are never performed, the causes of death are unknown. 80% of deaths among Indian workers and 48% of deaths among Nepalese workers are classified as fatalities “Natural”… The Qatari government has denied any problem and Fifa has contented itself with a vague declaration of its vigilance over working conditions. C. D.