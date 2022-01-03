A world championship at the end of the calendar year represents an absolute novelty. After all, playing in the summer in Qatar is humanly impossible due to really extreme temperatures. And then also the calendars for next season change radically.

TOUR DE FORCE

Qatar 2022, scheduled from 21 November to 18 December, has already forced Uefa to compress the calendar for the next edition of the Champions League. The dates for next season have in fact appeared on the UEFA website, with the first day of the Champions League group stage scheduled for 6-7 September and the last one scheduled for 1-2 November. In essence, the six matches of the first phase will be played in less than two months. On 7 November, then, the draw for the round of 16 (date to be confirmed). The same fate will obviously also affect the Europa League and Conference League: the group stage will start on 8 September and will end on 3 November.