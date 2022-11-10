With a very competitive list in each of his positions, the technical director Roberto Martínez announced his 26 players with whom he will seek to give Belgium the title in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Within the list of those called up, the goalkeepers are Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and Simon Mignolet (Bruges), where the great figure will definitely be the goalkeeper of the real Madrid for this World Cup.

The defenders will be Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Teate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Timoty Castagne (Leicester City) and Thomas Meunier ( Borussia Dortmund).

For their part, the midfielders called up are Yannick Ferreira Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendocker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Yoeri Tielemans (Leicester City ), Hans Vanaken (Bruges), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Charles de Ketelaere (Milan) and Jérémy Doku (Stade Rennes).

The strikers for the World Cup with Belgium will be Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe), Lois Openda (Lens) and Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Among the strikers, it is worth noting to see how Eden Hazard will perform in this World Cup with Belgium, since he has been down for a long time at Real Madrid and has not gone beyond serving in a role of change for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Belgian National Team is in Group F, along with Croatia, Morocco and Canada. This is your match schedule.