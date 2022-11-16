The United States signed its best participation in World Cups during the first edition of the World Cup, the distant Uruguay 1930, when it reached the semifinals. Since then, the path of the selection of the stars and stripes in the World Cup has been irregular. After missing nine consecutive World Cups (from Switzerland 1954 to Mexico 1986), the United States became a regular participant in the last three decades. However, his surprise absence in Russia 2018 accelerated a generational change that, led by coach Gregg Berhalter, qualified for Qatar 2022 as third place in the region, after Canada and Mexico.

Nearly a century after the milestone at Uruguay 1930, the development of American soccer is undeniable: with a burgeoning domestic league looking less and less like a retirement destination for stars, and a historic performance at Korea Japan 2002 that culminated in the quarterfinals. In the final, the team is presented in Qatar 2022 with the intention of straightening the course and, at least, getting past the first phase of the tournament.

Days and times of the United States matches in the World Cup

Group stage

Apart from England, which occupies fifth place in the FIFA ranking and starts as the great favorite to advance to the round of 16 as the leader of the sector, the rest of the teams that make up Group B of the World Cup share a place in the official classification. The United States (15th in the ranking) will begin their journey in Qatar 2022 against Wales (17th) on November 21 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time). Four days later, on November 25, the team led by Gregg Berhalter will face England at 2:00 p.m. The United States’ third match will take place on November 29 against Iran (eighteenth in the FIFA ranking) at 2:00 p.m., closing their participation in the group stage.

round of 16

In case of qualifying for the next round, the United States will return to action on Saturday, December 3 or Sunday, December 4, depending on their place as first or second place in the group. Group B shares a pairing with Group A, made up of the hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands. On paper, the Netherlands and England are emerging as the top places in their respective sectors, so both teams would wait for the second-placed group in the round of 16.

Where to watch the World Cup in the United States?

The 64 matches of Qatar 2022 will be broadcast on cable television through FOX and FS1, Fox Sports channels with English broadcast.

In Spanish, the World Cup can be followed through Telemundo and Universo. Also, Peacock, the streaming platform owned by NBC, will offer the transmission of all the World Cup matches in Spanish. The first twelve matches will be free and from November 24, a premium account will be required to watch the rest of the competition.