Qatar.- The countdown to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 It does not stop and there are less than 30 days left for the ball to start spinning and with it the emotions of the fans who will have the fortune to attend the fair also begin to be seen on social networks. But since it is such a long-awaited event, there is surprisingly still room for a few more fans and the Organizing Committee has revealed what a Mexican fan would have to pay if he wants to live the last minute experience.

Just as you read, whoever wants to go and has the money still has time to book their trip to live a great experience. According to a simulation exercise on the part of the organizers they announced that you need at least 3700 dollars a little more than 70 thousand Mexican pesos to get from the plane ticket, for the matches, lodging, food and many necessary amenities in Qatar.

According to the simulation, it is done for 14 days, two weeks arriving from November 19, one day before the inauguration and the experience would be completed until December 3, a few days before the grand finale, so you could see almost the entire group stage, giving way to the final phase where the best 16 teams start looking for their pass to the grand final.

The exercise is designed for a Mexican fan, so the prices are based on their currency. The simulation sets as a starting point the cost of the round-trip plane ticket and that will also have at least one stopover, this first point would have to pay approximately 42 thousand pesos, which is one of the heaviest expenses for this last-minute adventure.

Then, with the trip to Qatar ready, it is time to get tickets for the Qatar World Cup, the Organizing Committee announced that there are only Category 2 tickets left that have a price of $3,302 pesos, that could be raised depending on the number of tickets purchased. for the fair, although it could also be found later before the matches.

Another of the expenses that are strong is the lodging that can be found from 23 thousand 604 pesos, this being one of the cheapest that with the breakdown would be 1686 peos per night for up to 2 people, this for the 14 days that the trip. This of course gives the amenities that range from traditional services, air conditioning, kitchen and cleaning for the first 3 days.

And of course, the issue of food is something that has been contemplated and with a cost of just over 3,285 pesos with basic meals that do not exceed 82 pesos for any of the 3 meals, which gives a daily cost of 219 pesos. And the issue of transportation is something that benefits all attendees as long as they have their Hayya Card with which they can travel for free on any means of public transport, but private platform vehicles will not enter the promotion.

One of the advantages that you also have is the case of medical services where every fan who carries their Fan ID will also be entitled to free medical assistance, although they ask that they spare no expense and take out travel insurance for this type of situation. and are protected. In the same way, the hundreds of cultural events and entertainment centers that will be free in many of the cases where they can attend without problem are contemplated.

After all the sum of the things that are necessary for this last minute trip, the Organizing Committee estimates that a Mexican fan who wants to make it happen, with a payment of 3,764 dollars or a little more than 74,714 pesos, it could come true.