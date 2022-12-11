The World Cup Qatar 2022 It is about to end and with it the dream of many footballers. However, before that there are still four games that promise a lot of emotions, two in the semi-final round, and the matches for third place and, of course, the Grand Final of the tournament.

These four commitments will be played with a new ball, called in Arabic al hilmWhat does it mean ‘The dream’. This ball takes over from Al Rihla, which means the journey, and which he used in the first sixty games of Qatar 2022, the first World Cup held in a Middle Eastern country.

During the group stage and in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, the Al Rihlawho said goodbye this Saturday in the match between France and England. As for his successor al hilmhas the same technology linked to the detection of out of place that seeks to make decisions more quickly and accurately.

“With the development of ball-linked technology, Adidas has made it possible for the video referees team to have a new level of very important information. The data provided by the ball opens the door to a new way of understanding and narrating the plays exceptional events of this World Cup”, explained in this regard Johannes Holzmullerdirector of the Soccer Technological Innovation Branch of FIFA.

The graphic design did have a change, because instead of the blue, orange and yellow tones that dominated in Al Rihlain Al Hilm red and pink tones dominate, in addition to a subtle gold background and triangular motifs, which are inspired by the deserts that surround Dohathe color of the trophy and the pattern of the flag of Qatar.

We recommend you read

On the other hand, this new ball also seeks to be environmentally friendly, according to FIFA and with the manufacturer adidas. “All of its components have been thoroughly analysed, to the point that Al Hilm is the first World Cup semi-final and final ball made exclusively with water-based inks and glues,” they explained.