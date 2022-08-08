The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner and although it has not aroused, for now, the interest of the people, it is true that as the date of its inauguration approaches, the world will be more aware of the ball.

It is known that Qatar has thrown the ‘house out the window’ when organizing this contest is spoken, they have spared no resources for it.

Venue for seven matches

The stadiums have been built quickly and with many amenities, not only for the teams and their delegations, but also for the fans who will occupy the stands.

Such is the case of Stadium 974, which is one of the jewels in the crown and which will be one of the great attractions of the World Cup.

It will have capacity for 40,000 people and has been made from containers and other reused materials. It will be totally dismantled after the tournament.

It will host matches of the selected Argentina, Mexico, Poland France, Portugal and Brazil during the group stage.

It will be occupied in said series when seven commitments of the World Cup event are played there.

Among the curiosities of the stadium are that FIFA President Gianni Infantinohas its own office on the premises, with a private bathroom, desks and very comfortable chairs.

EVERY TIME MORE PERTO! 🏟️ The second game of the Brazilian team in the Qatar Cup will be held on November 28 against Switzerland and Tite’s team will play no more “difference” among all the eight projected for the World Cup. Ele é incomum até no nome: 974. It is linked 👇 pic.twitter.com/r7akXe5BPO — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) July 25, 2022

