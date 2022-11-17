The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner. The soccer teams know this well, as they have been preparing arduously; the Qataris, who will receive hundreds of foreign fans; and, of course, the fans who, although they will not set foot on Arab territory, will not miss out on one of the most anticipated sports tournaments in the world.

From the purchase of televisions to the subscription to streaming With the contents of the World Cup, fans have been preparing to witness the dispute between 32 teams for the Soccer World Cup; However, when it comes to fully living the passion of this sporting event, the physical infrastructure is not the only element to take into account.

Power interruptions and connection problems are factors that, if not considered, can cloud the transmission of the event most anticipated football player of the year and take him to live a hard time.

Recommendations to watch matches without connection failures

1. Identify the number of devices in operation: The first recommendation to enjoy the 64 soccer matches, which will take place between November 20 and December 18, without connection failures, is to identify how many devices -televisions, cell phones, computers- will be connected to the network you are going to use , according to Schneider Electric, the world’s leading company in digital transformation, automation and energy management.

According to the specialized portal ‘Reseller’, “pause any large file downloads or uploads during gameplay, as well as limit Wi-Fi activities on other devices in the home, such as online gaming or other video streaming”, can help improve signal quality.

Limiting the number of devices running can help improve the signal.

2. The energy source, a key element: Added to the advice given by the European company, a specialist in energy management, is the connection of electronic devices to an uninterruptible power source that not only guarantees their constant operation, but also their care.

If possible, it is recommended to use a voltage regulator, an electrical device designed to supply a stable voltage and protect connected equipment against phenomena such as overvoltage, voltage drop and voltage variations.

3. Better location, better signal: the strength of the signal will depend, to a large extent, on the location of the devices. That is why it is essential that both the television and the tablet, cell phone or Wi-Fi modem are free of obstacles.

Placing the internet router at shoulder height (on a table or shelf) will also help improve signal strength; while “when possible, the connection by an ethernet cable will improve the stability of the transmission”, according to the specialized portal mentioned above.

The internet modem should preferably be placed at shoulder height.

4. Bandwidth, more than essential: A download speed of at least 20 Mbps is required to enjoy 4K streaming, provided by your Internet service provider.

In this sense, it is more than essential to check if there is enough speed to access the high definition transmission of soccer matches.

Where can you watch the World Cup matches in Colombia?

Mountrigi Management Group is the company that bought the broadcast rights for the Qatar 2022 World Cup from Fifa in at least 16 countries on the American continent. Colombia, of course, was no exception.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will start on November 20. See also Mexican National Team: "We recover things that were not being done" 'Tata' Martino

The group granted licenses of some parties to Caracol TV and RCN Televisión; while DirecTV obtained permission to broadcast the 64 games of the contest: It will have 28 exclusive group stage games, two in the round of 16 and another two in the quarterfinals.

