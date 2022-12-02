After starting the World Cup Qatar 2022 with an overwhelming 7-0 victory against Costa Rica, the Spanish selection closed the group stage with a defeat against Japan and at risk of being eliminated from the tournament. The ‘Red’ did not know how to maintain the 1-0 lead achieved in the first half against the Japanese.

About, alvaro morata, who scored the goal at minute 11 in the match against Japan, regretted what happened and pointed out that it is something that cannot happen to them again. Speaking to TVE, the Spanish attacker celebrated qualifying for the round of 16, but reiterated that they have to correct the mistakes made.

“I think that in almost all the World Cups, all the teams have gone through difficult times. The important thing is to get past them and continue to trust us,” declared Morata, who with the goal against the Japanese reached 3 goals and they are among the leaders of the individual goalscoring of Qatar 2022.

“From tomorrow we will put the round of 16 in our heads and this cannot happen again because you are going home,” stressed the Spanish attacker, who left the field at minute 57 and took his place Marco Asensioshortly after the blue Samurai turned the score around in three minutes.

“It’s been five minutes in which they’ve scored two goals for us. Then we’ll see it and draw conclusions. There’s no need to dwell on it, the important thing is that we’re in the round of 16 and from tomorrow we’re going to prepare for the game and give it our all”, he concluded. the front of the Atletico Madrid.

With the result, Spain qualified as second in Group E with 4 points thanks to the goal difference over Germany. However, when in the other group match Costa Rica went ahead on the scoreboard, the ‘Red’ was eliminated for 5 minutes. In the end, he will have to thank the Teutons for qualifying for the round of 16, where they will face Morocco.