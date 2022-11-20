Qatar 2022 World Cup: the World Cup groups

What are the groups for the Qatar 2022 World Cup? The 32 national teams that qualified for the World Cup were divided into 8 groups. Here they are:

Group A: Ecuador, Holland, Qatar, Senegal

Group B: Wales, England, Iran, United States

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland

Group D: Australia, Denmark, France, Tunisia

Group E: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Spain,

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, Switzerland

Group H: South Korea, Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay

What time are the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches being played? The matches will be staged divided into four time slots: 11, 14, 17 and 20. Those of the knockout phase will be held at 16 and 20. The round of 16 will start on 3 December and will end three days later, on 6. On December 9 and 10 it will be the quarterfinals, while on the 13th and 14th it will be the semifinals. The final act is set for 4 pm on Sunday 18 December at the Losail stadium, while the Khalifa International Stadium will stage the match for third place the previous day.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but where to watch the matches live on TV and live streaming? Rai will exclusively broadcast all 64 races of the World Championship live Fifa of Qatar 2022 in the clear, free: 28 on Rai 1, the others exclusively on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.