Qatar 2022 World Cup: the qualified teams

Which teams qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup? There will be 32 national teams that will take part in the 2022 World Cup. The only qualified team by right was Qatar as host country. For the small but powerful Middle Eastern state, this is the first absolute participation. The remaining seats were divided as follows:

Asia – 4 places + one access to the intercontinental playoffs

Africa – 5 places

Europe – 13 places

North America – 3 places + one access to the intercontinental playoffs

Oceania – one entry to the intercontinental playoff

South America – 4 places + one access to the intercontinental play-off

But let’s see together all the teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup:

Qatar (host country)

Denmark (Europe)

Germany (Europe)

Brazil (South America)

France (Europe)

Belgium (Europe)

Spain (Europe)

Croatia (Europe)

Serbia (Europe)

Argentina (South America)

Switzerland (Europe)

England (Europe)

Holland (Europe)

South Korea (Asia)

Iran (Asia)

Japan (Asia)

Saudi Arabia (Asia)

Uruguay (South America)

Canada (North America)

Ecuador (South America)

Poland (Europe)

Portugal (Europe)

Cameroon (Africa)

Morocco (Africa)

Tunisia (Africa)

Ghana (Africa)

Senegal (Africa)

USA (North America)

Mexico (North America)

Wales (Europe)

Costa Rica (North America)

Australia (Oceania)

We have seen the teams qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the groups? Here they are:

Group A: Ecuador, Holland, Qatar, Senegal

Group B: Wales, England, Iran, United States

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland

Group D: Australia, Denmark, France, Tunisia

Group E: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Spain,

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, Switzerland

Group H: South Korea, Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay

Stadiums

Where are the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches played (stadiums) (above teams and groups)? In total there will be 8 stadiums for the 2022 World Championship in Qatar (whose matches will be broadcast on Rai): Al Thumama (Doha), Khalifa International (Al Rayyan), Al Bayt (Al Khor), Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan), Education City (Doha), Stadium 974 (Doha), Al Janoub (Al Wakrah), Losail (Al Dayeen). Tickets were distributed in two tranches at the start of the year, but FIFA has promised a last-minute sales phase, although details have yet to be disclosed.