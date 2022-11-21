Qatar 2022 World Cup: the matches scheduled for today, November 21st

What matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup are being played today, Monday 21 November? Several group stage matches are scheduled for today. All the information in detail below.

GROUP B

14.00 – England-Iran

5 pm – Senegal-Holland

GROUP A

8 pm – United States-Wales

Times and days

What time are the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches being played? The matches will be staged divided into four time slots: 11, 14, 17 and 20. Those of the knockout phase will be held at 16 and 20. The round of 16 will start on 3 December and will end three days later, on 6. On December 9 and 10 it will be the quarterfinals, while on the 13th and 14th it will be the semifinals. The final act is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday 18 December at the Losail stadium. But let’s see together the groups of the World Cup in Qatar 2022:

Group A: Ecuador, Holland, Qatar, Senegal

Group B: Wales, England, Iran, United States

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland

Group D: Australia, Denmark, France, Tunisia

Group E: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Spain,

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, Switzerland

Group H: South Korea, Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay

Streaming and TV

We have seen the matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup scheduled for today, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? Rai will exclusively broadcast all 64 races of the World Championship live Fifa of Qatar 2022 in the clear, free: 28 on Rai 1, the others exclusively on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.