Neymar had to be replaced and there were two plans. The defensive, which involved placing Paquetá further forward in the midfield, and the offensive, which consisted of placing Rodrygo in the position occupied by the PSG star.

Since the elimination of Brazil in the 2018 World Cup at the hands of Belgium, the percentage of victories, in all competitions, without Neymar was 63%, compared to 81% that they add with the Parisian in their lines, which made his replacement in a reason of state.

The player announced on social networks that he would not even be on the field and Brazil missed him, although they managed to get through the game without him. tite, who has blind faith in the West Ham player began with his plan A, without throwing the bells on the fly, controlling a game that could already place them in the final stretch of a World Cup in which they are favourites.

Paquetá played his role, very solid in the midfield, well supported by Casemiro, he pulled off some brilliant passes that found no echo in the legs of Vinicius and Richarlison, who were misguided in front of the goal. Despite this, Brazil was unable to put a shine on the duel, it did not shake a Switzerland that was comfortable.

Paquetá, the man who has used Tite the most times in the last year, his wild card on the field, could only give Brazil a moral advantage, insufficient to achieve victory. So, as soon as the second half began, the Brazilian coach opted for his plan B, Rodrygo, to give Brazil more edge.

The Real Madrid player came out revved up, increased the team’s offensive pace in a couple of accelerations and seemed in a position to finally defeat Nati, who has never lost to Brazil in a World Cup. The Madrid player, for whom Tite feels a special appreciation, which he does not hide, came out with the same determination to unlock the game as he has achieved so many times with his team.

Brazil won in vertigo and Rodrygo wanted to involve the stands, mostly “auriverde” in the task of tearing down the Swiss wall. He seemed to achieve it after the hour of play in a difficult play in midfield in which, after some rebounds, he managed to connect with his teammate Vinicius, who beat Sommer with speed and precision. But the VAR detected an offside at the start of the action and the celebrated goal fell off the scoreboard.

The Swiss coach, Murat Yakin, rectified in time and maneuvered to cover the leaks, but the danger had already increased. Brazil was closer to his area, at the expense of any eventuality. It came from a play by Rodrygo that, with some luck, Casemiro converted into the winning goal that places Brazil as the second place in the round of 16, along with France.

The help Rodrygo asked Ronaldo for

Rodrygo ended up asking for extra help in search of more goals in this World Cup. And he did it to one of the historical stars of Brazil, Ronaldo.

The ‘Fenómeno’ is doing a talk show and one of his guests was Rodrygo. As soon as the talk ended, the current Real Madrid player stood up, touched Ronaldo’s legs and then began to massage his own. “Hit a little bit,” he told her.

