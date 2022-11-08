The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) and the ten associations that make it up gave this Monday a boost to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and called for leaving behind the “controversies and controversies”, in the face of threats of boycott by some federations and complaints of human rights violations in that country.

“The time has come to leave controversies and controversies behind and value and enjoy a true ecumenical party, eagerly awaited by the entire planet. Let the ball start rolling to bring joy and emotions to everyone!”, Conmebol said. in a statement released in the Paraguayan city of Luque.

(Piqué and Shakira: this was the drama that was experienced in the last meeting)

(Melissa Martínez: this is how her hot photos will be for Soho magazine)

The governing body of South American soccer joined “the call for world soccer unity in support of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022“, a country that he assured is “eager to show its hospitality and warmth”.

International organizations have denounced human rights violations and labor abuses against migrant workers during the organization of the event.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch They have called for the host country and Fifa to create a reparation fund to compensate thousands of migrant employees who suffered “serious abuse”.

Also some football federations and even countries have expressed their intentions to boycott this World Cup.

About, The Emir of Qatar, Tamin bin Hamad al Thanihas said that since the country was chosen to host the World Cup it has been “subjected” to “an unprecedented campaign (against) that no host country has faced” in history.

Who?

Tamim was born on June 3, 1980 in Doha. He studied at United Kingdom his high school and was at the military academy of Sandhurst, where the British princes William and Harry were.

In 2008 he headed the Qatar Olympic Committeery was the architect for that country to be chosen as the venue for the World Cup.

He is the official heir to the emirate and is the deputy commander of the Qatar Armed Forces.

On June 25, 2013, he became the youngest leader of Middle East and today at 42 years old he still is.

(Athlete collapses while leading the New York Marathon, video)

(Luis Díaz would have new bosses, the millionaire offer from Dubai)

Sports