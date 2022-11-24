Who are the players called up by the South Korea coach for the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here’s the list:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-Woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-Keun (Jeonbuk Motors); Defenders: Kim Min-Jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-Su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-Hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-Gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai) , Kim Tae-Hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-Won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-Min (Daejon Citizen); Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-Kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-Hoon ( Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-Sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton), Hwang In-Beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-Yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-In (Mallorca). Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham).

We have seen South Korea’s squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but where to see all the matches live on TV and live streaming? Rai will exclusively broadcast all 64 races of the World Championship live Fifa of Qatar 2022 in the clear, free: 28 on Rai 1, the others exclusively on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.



