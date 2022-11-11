Doha, Qatar.- Ten days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the presence of the Colombian, Shakira, begins to gain strength in the Middle East tournament, which would become her fourth World Cup tournament after Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

According to the World Music Awards, the singer of the moment could inaugurate the twenty-second International Cup with her beautiful voice and Latin movements in the company of the British, Dua Lipa, and the South Korean K-pop group, BTS, from the Al-Bayt Stadium in Jor .

Although there is no official statement confirming this information, various media are beginning to assure that it will be the great music stars that will make the building where the first World Cup match will be played, between the host Qatar and Ecuador, sound.

Meanwhile, the hip-hip group, Black Eyed Peas, the reggaeton player, J Balvin, the singer Nora Fatehi and the Nigerian reggae-dance composer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie will make their presentation in the Persian Gulf Nation.

The American R&B singer Trinidad Cardona, Davido, a Nigerian composer, and the Qatari Aisha, best known for giving voice to the official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, ‘Hayya Hayya’, which means Better Together, will also perform.