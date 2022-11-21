Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



Click here to listen to the podcast



Second day of World Cup in Qatar. On the opening night, the hosts were clearly beaten by Ecuador 2-0. This was the host country’s first defeat in the opening match, not exactly a record to be proud of. On shields for Ecuador striker Valencia, author of a brace. Three games are played today, with two exceptional protagonists of European football such as England and Holland. In the evening the Wales of the eternal Gareth Bale. Happy world championship, with the podcast of Affaritaliani.it, created in collaboration with Area Agenzia di Stampa, which you will find every day, until the end of Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

MONDAY 21 NOVEMBER:

14.00 England-Iran (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Senegal-Holland (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 USA-Wales (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Argentina-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Denmark-Tunisia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Mexico-Poland (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 France-Australia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Morocco-Croatia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Germany-Japan (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Spain-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Belgium-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Switzerland-Cameroon (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Uruguay-South Korea (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Portugal-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Brazil-Serbia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25:

11.00 Wales-Iran (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Qatar-Senegal (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Netherlands-Ecuador (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 England-USA (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26:

11.00 Tunisia-Australia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Poland-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 France-Denmark (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Argentina-Mexico (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 27:

11.00 Japan-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Belgium-Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Croatia-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Spain-Germany (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Cameroon-Serbia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 South Korea-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Brazil-Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Portugal-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Ecuador-Senegal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Holland-Qatar (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Iran-USA (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Wales-England (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Poland-Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Saudi Arabia-Mexico (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Tunisia-France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Australia-Denmark (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER:

16.00 Croatia-Belgium (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Canada-Morocco (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Japan-Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Costa Rica-Germany (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER:

16.00 South Korea-Portugal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Ghana-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Serbia-Switzerland (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Cameroon-Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)







KNOCKOUT PHASE



SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

16.00 Round of 16: First group A vs Second group B (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 2: First group C vs Second group D (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

