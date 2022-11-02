England.- With only two weeks to go before the Qatar World Cup 2022 Some teams have already begun to gather their players to begin work on their debut. One of the ones that sought to have their selected teams ahead of time was the team of Argentina but he ran into a wall because the premier league He let them know that they must respect the dates in order to release players from their teams.

According to reports in the English press, Lionel Scaloni, Technical Director of the National Team Argentina had asked certain clubs to give up their footballers before the total pause of the English league arrived so that he could work comfortably ahead of his debut against Saudi Arabia, but this came to the hatred of the Premier League that had put a stop to him to avoid taking advantage of other national teams.

The elements that would have been requested were Lisandro Martínez and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, Emiliano Buendía and Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa, Cristian Romero from Tottenham and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Those in charge of revealing this news was Sportmail who, according to its publication, the AFA had asked the players to report with the Argentine team but the English league has refused to maintain the days established by FIFA.

According to the dates of the Premier League, both Argentine soccer players and those of other nationalities who have been summoned by their country must play until the weekend of November 12 and 13, after which they will be able to report with their teams in order to give step to the preparation of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

With these measures, the vast majority of European teams and some from other continents will have to wait until a week before the start of the World Cup to have their players concentrated. It is expected that the first squads will be arriving in Qatar in the following weeks so that before the day of the opening game on November 20, they can already have 32 in World Cup territory.