Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a match valid for the second day of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The success allows the Polish national team to climb to 4 points and overtake the Saudi selection, which is stuck at 3.

Saudi ends up knocked out at the end of a match played in constant offensive projection. After the victory obtained on their debut against Argentina, coach Renard’s national team presents itself with an aggressive attitude: fluid maneuvering and frequent changes of play, Poland seem to understand little. On 10′ Arabia shows up with Kanno’s right footed shot, Szczesny – destined to play a leading role – is attentive. The Saudis set a frenetic pace, loading their opponents with bookings in the first half hour. Poland shows up only from a corner in the 26th minute: header by Bielik, save by Al Shehri.

In the best moment of the Asian selection, the Polish goal arrives. Lewandowski slams on goalkeeper Alowais but has the merit of offering the ball to Zielinski, a comfortable right foot from a few meters and 1-0. Arabia takes the blow, restarts and immediately had the chance to straighten the situation, thanks to the help from the Var. A very slight contact between Bielik and Al Shehri is punished with a penalty. And Szczesny takes the chair. The Juve goalkeeper rejected Al Dawsari’s penalty and passed himself by deflecting Al Burayk’s tap-in. The script doesn’t change in the shot. Saudi presses, collects chances and continues to find Szczesny on their way. Between 63′ and 65′ two flashes from Poland. Milik coordinates for a splendid header, full crossbar. Immediately after Lewandowski stamps the post. In the 82nd minute the Barcelona striker broke the ice and settled the score. The Saudi defense swerves, the striker thanks and signs the 2-0: game over.