Bergamo, Italy.- Orange Alarm! The lights come on bright Netherlands after the unexpected happened. The player, Denzel Dumfrieswas injured in the match between Atalanta and Inter de Milan on the last day of the A series before the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The player started as a starter but as the game progressed he began to look different in his performance because of the discomfort he began to feel in his right knee. those of bergamo they saw that he was vulnerable and tried to attack on his gang.

About 72′ the technical, Simone Inzaghidecided to replace the defender, who lay down on the field of play because he was overcome by pain and instead entered Raoul Bellanova.

For now the Inter de Milan He has not released the medical report of his soccer player and that is what generates a lot of concern, especially for A Clockwork Orange that, in eight days, will debut in the World Cup Qatar 2022 against Senegal national team.

Denzel Dumfries got one of the 26 places in the call presented by the technical director, louis van gaalto represent the Netherlands in the twenty-second international tournament, but today’s injury compromises his place in the national team.

The ‘Orange’ team is part of Group A along with the host qatar, Ecuador Y Senegal. The Netherlands will play date 1 against Senegal, on November 21. On the 25th they will face Ecuador on day 2 and on the 29th it will be Qatar’s synod, in the last game of the first round. will participate again in world Cup after his absence in Russia 2018.