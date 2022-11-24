World Cup 2022 Qatar, Infantino-Faeser and the Onlove armband: background on the dialogue in the stands

The German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser cashed from the rostrum of Khalifa International Stadium in Doha the resounding defeat of Germany against Japan (1-2 comeback) in the debut match ai World Cup 2022 in Qatarbut somehow returned to Berlin as a winner after sporting the Onlove armband banned by Fifa to the footballers. More: he did it under the eyes of the number one of the world football federation, Gianni Infantino. Not only. Nancy Faeser revealed a background regarding the dialogue on this very issue with Infantino himself.

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Faeser to Infantino: “The ‘OneLove’ band isn’t so terrible, right?”

The Fifa number one, “asked me if what I was wearing on my arm was precisely the armband”, he said Nancy Faeser about her dialogue in the stands with Infantino during the Germany-Japan match. “And I said, ‘It’s not that bad, is it?’ “.

There Scholz government minister also reported that he expressed a Gianni Infantino his disappointment in this matter. In his opinion, banning players from displaying it on the pitch (under penalty of a yellow card) “was a big mistake” by the Fifa. Fans later said that the Qatari police seized the rainbow flag at the entrance to the stadium. Nancy Faeser he noted “that what was promised by the hosts has not been kept”.

