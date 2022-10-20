International Amnesty (AI) reiterated that the Qatari authorities even must comply with and implement labor reforms for guarantee the rights of migrant workerss, while asking the country and the FIFA to establish a compensation fund for those employees who have suffered abuse.

The NGO stated in a statement that “the abuses continue to be frequent throughout the country” despite the package of reforms applied in qatar to improve the conditions of the “hundreds of thousands” of migrant workers who have participated in the construction of stadiums and facilities for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He also recognized that these reforms, which include, among others, a minimum salary Y the end of the guardianship system by employers“have brought about some notable improvements for the two million migrant workers in the country“.

The countdown to the EFE World Cup has begun

We recommend you read

However, he pointed out that the lack of implementation of these reforms “continues to undermine the impact of these improvements” in migrants, since “thousands of people who work in all the projects (of the World Cup) continue to face problems”.

Among them highlighted delays or non-payment of wagesdenial of rest days, unsafe working conditions, obstacles to changing jobs, and limited access to Justice. He also stressed that “the death of thousands of workers remains uninvestigated.”

The Qatari Government alleges that in 2018 a was established fund to disburse payments to employees when a company becomes insolvent and, until the end of 2021, about €160 million To over 36 thousand workers.