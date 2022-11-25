Qatar 2022, no beer in stadiums. Budweiser is asking Fifa for a 50 million discount on the next World Cup

The introduction of ban on the sale of alcohol in stadiums hosting matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and in adjacent spaces (but only in limited Fan Zones reserved for supporters and in hotel bars and licensed restaurants) causes the Budweiser’s reaction to Fifa.

The made in USA brand is asking for 50 million euros in compensation for damages. Or rather: he wants a big discount (of 50 million) for the future sponsorship contract signed in view of the World Cup 2026 which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. If no agreement is reached, Budweiser may face legal action against the football organization led by Gianni Infantino.

There Budweiser meanwhile he decided that the unsold beer finished i World Cup in Qatar vwill be donated to National team that will be crowned world champion in the final scheduled for December 18.

