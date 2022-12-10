World Cup 2022, Morocco-Portugal 1-0: Africans in the semifinals, CR7 returns home

A surprising Morocco continues to write history and dream: after knocking out Spain on penalties, the ‘Lions of Atlanté also narrowly beat Portugal within the 90’ ​​regulation time, qualifying for the semi-finals of Qatar 2022 (first team African ever to succeed).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who comes out in tears after the knockout with Morocco and the elimination of Portugal. CR7 immediately took the way to the locker room without being able to hide the pain of the defeat in what is his last match in a football World Cup.







At the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha it finished 1-0 thanks to a header by En-Nesyri, who sent the North Africans into ecstasy and sent Santos’ men home, who started again today with Cristiano Ronaldo off the bench. In addition to the victory and the passage of the round, another incredible ‘clean sheet’ for Regragui’s team, which continues to suffer and concede very little to each opponent. The African dream continues.

As happened in the match against Spain, the Moroccans demonstrate super organization by defending themselves in order and conceding very little to the opposing team. The first ring of the match went to the Lusitanians, with Joao Felix who immediately committed Bono with a header, then tried again in the 31st minute with a deflected shot from the edge that only ended on the outside of the net. In the 42nd minute comes the twist that leads to Morocco’s advantage: Attiat-Allah frees himself to the left for the cross, En-Nesyri anticipates the uncertain Dias and Costa with his header and surprisingly scores the 1-0.

The challenge suddenly ignited, Portugal immediately tried to respond by hitting a sensational crossbar with Bruno Fernandes, then claimed a penalty for an alleged foul in the area against the same Manchester United player.

(photo by Lapresse)



Meanwhile on the other side the Moroccans go on a counterattack and miss a good opportunity with Attiat-Allah. In the second half, the Portuguese coach Santos tries to change the cards on the table by inserting Ronaldo and Cancelo, but in the 49th minute it is Morocco who incredibly come close to doubling with a carambola that is about to favor El Yamiq, after a poisonous free-kick by Ziyech which was somehow rejected from the coast.

From this moment on, the match was exclusively played by Portugal, going one step away from equalizing in the 64th minute with Fernandes, who kicked from the edge, just over the crossbar. In the final, however, two great interventions by Bono are needed to defend the advantage of his, first on a wonderful left-footed by Felix then on Ronaldo’s right.

In the intense final match, with 8 minutes of added time attached, Morocco was forced to continue the match in numerical inferiority due to the double yellow card remedied by the ‘baresè Cheddira, but in the 96th minute they would have the chance to end it with Aboukhlal, who for you with Costa the ‘scavetta’ is incredibly wrong. The ball of Portuguese hope hits Pepe’s head in his last gasp, but the defender from a few paces widens to nothing.

