Girona, Spain.- The Mexican team He shared his official call on mere November 14 in order to participate in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, a contest that will begin in six days and will change the tradition of celebrating a World Cup party in summer, between June and July.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino incorporated the players who were constant in its World Cup process, and in this way 16 of the 26 summoned that will go to the Persian Gulf Nation will live their first experience in a world Cup.

Rodolfo Cota, Nestor Araujo, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, John Vasquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez, louis romo, Orbelin Pineda, Luis Chavez‘Charly’ Rodriguez, Robert Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Henry Martin Y Rogelio Funes Mori They will have the opportunity to shine in the most important soccer tournament.

On the other hand, players like: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Edson Álvarez, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Erick Gutiérrez, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano You already know what it is to play the big date.

The Mexican National Team had to count up to 20 debutants in this Qatar World Cup 2022however Gerardo Martino excluded: Santiago Gimenez, Diego Lainez, Erick Sanchez Y Jesus Angle. Meanwhile, the number of debutants could have been lower.

It should be remembered that Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona got off the boat National selection due to a ruptured fibula and ligaments in the left ankle. If he had gone to Qatar he would have taken the place of Roberto Alvarado or Uriel Antuna.

Mexico is ready to face the twenty-second international tournament. He will make his debut on November 22 against the Poland national team. On the 26th they will face each other against the Argentina national team and on the 30th he will face the Saudi Arabia national teamin valid Group C shares.