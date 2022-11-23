Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



The 2022 World Cup in Qatar restarts with the fourth day after the incredible emotions and surprises on Tuesday, when Saudi Arabia led by coach Hervé Renard made Messi’s Argentina cry. And in the evening what a show Giroud was: the AC Milan striker scored a historic brace for France (becoming the first scorer in the history of the Blues: 51 goals like Thierry Henry) in the 4-1 win against Australia. And now it’s time for great debuts at the World Cup: it starts with world vice-champions Croatia (against Morocco), then space for three big names in Europe: Germany (with Japan), Spain (opposite Costa Rica) and finally Belgium (face Canada)

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Morocco-Croatia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Germany-Japan (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Spain-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Belgium-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Switzerland-Cameroon (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Uruguay-South Korea (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Portugal-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Brazil-Serbia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25:

11.00 Wales-Iran (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Qatar-Senegal (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Netherlands-Ecuador (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 England-USA (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26:

11.00 Tunisia-Australia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Poland-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 France-Denmark (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Argentina-Mexico (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 27:

11.00 Japan-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Belgium-Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Croatia-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Spain-Germany (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Cameroon-Serbia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 South Korea-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Brazil-Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Portugal-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Ecuador-Senegal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Holland-Qatar (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Iran-USA (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Wales-England (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Poland-Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Saudi Arabia-Mexico (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Tunisia-France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Australia-Denmark (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER:

16.00 Croatia-Belgium (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Canada-Morocco (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Japan-Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Costa Rica-Germany (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER:

16.00 South Korea-Portugal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Ghana-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Serbia-Switzerland (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Cameroon-Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play) DIRECT ELIMINATION PHASE

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

16.00 Round of 16: First group A vs Second group B (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 2: First group C vs Second group D (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

