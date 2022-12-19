Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.- The Superintendency of Sports of the state of Rio de Janeiro, administrator of the Maracana, invited the attacker on Monday Lionel Messichampion on Sunday with Argentina and chosen as the best soccer player in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, to “eternalize” his mark in the temple of Brazilian soccer.

In an invitation addressed personally to the Argentine star and sent today through the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA), the public body said “it has the honor to invite him to leave his mark on the Maracana Walk of Fameso that he can perpetuate his name in the history of world football and the stadium along with those of stars like Pelé, Garrincha, Rivelino and Ronaldo”.

The Superintendency of Sports clarified that it is a reiteration of the invitation that it had already made to Messi when the Argentine team, led by its captain, won the 2021 Copa América in a final that they played against Brazil at the legendary stadium.

Lionel Messi celebrating the world title after penalties / EFE

“Lionel Messi has already shown all his importance on and off the pitch. He is a player who has been at the highest level in football history for years. The conquest of the World Cup is only the crowning of a beautiful and victorious career”, affirmed the president of the superintendency, Adriano Santos.

And nothing fairer, added the official, “than the maracana pay homage too. At the end Messi He is a ball genius”.

The body linked to the government of Rio de Janeiro He is currently the administrator of the Brazilian stadium where the finals of two World Cups have already been played together with the Flamengo and Fluminense clubs, waiting for a tender to define a new concessionaire.

We recommend you read

In addition to the main Brazilian stars, famous world soccer players also left their mark on the Maracanã Walk of Fame, such as the Chilean Elías Figueroa, the Uruguayan Alcides Ghiggia, the Paraguayan Romerito, the Serbian Petckovic, the Portuguese Eusebio, the Uruguayan Sebastián ‘Loco ‘ Abreu and the German Franz Beckenbaueer.