For Luis Suárez it is extremely important to play a good role in this World Cup in Qatar 2022, since for his part he will live his last with the Uruguayan team and for him that is an extremely important issue.

Uruguay arrives with a national team based on experience and youth, with many options to compete in this world Cup before the great protagonists.

“The illusion is what all Uruguayans have, players we have. Now what you have to do is demonstrate it there. You have to live the matches to the fullest and show that you want to be champions”, expressed the Pistolero during an interview with ESPN.

For his part, Diego Alonso confessed that his players are very excited about doing interesting things in this World Cup.

“The squad is very good, with great enthusiasm. I am happy to be here, to share with the players. We are very excited,” said coach Diego Alonso, who in the preview stated that the Light blue is in a position to fight for the title in the World Cup. “The logical joy of being able to be here after a long journey. Uruguay had a difficult time, but luckily we are where we should be, with our duty fulfilled, ”he outlined.

Luis Suárez arrives at this World Cup as the top scorer for the Uruguayan team with a total of 68 goals and seeks to extend his hegemony in this department in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

We recommend you read

The Uruguayan forward will add his fourth participation to the World Cup in Qatar, since he has been in the editions of South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, with a total of seven goals in the World Cup.