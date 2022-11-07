The presentation outlines these guidelines which are aligned with the Safety and Security Operations Committee, an entity made up of officials from FIFA and the Qatari Ministry of the Interior, created to manage security at the tournament. However, the World Cup is organized by several institutions and there were no other leaders and representatives who spoke publicly about these guidelines.

Through a letter signed by Infantino, FIFA communicated with those selected to participate in the Qatar World Cup to urge them to focus on football and not let football be dragged by ideological or political "battles".