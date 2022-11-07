A presentation written by the Security and Protection Operations Committee – an entity made up of FIFA officials and the Qatar Ministry of the Interior – specified the police procedures during the World Cup in which they ask that the security forces intervene less and be more mediators . Here we tell you some details of the writing.
The document makes it known that the authorities will not be able to detain protesters “unless they are creating a security problem.” And it determines that the security forces should not approach, stop or prosecute people who carry LGBTQ flags, nor stop fans who march and sing in the streets.
The presentation outlines these guidelines which are aligned with the Safety and Security Operations Committee, an entity made up of officials from FIFA and the Qatari Ministry of the Interior, created to manage security at the tournament. However, the World Cup is organized by several institutions and there were no other leaders and representatives who spoke publicly about these guidelines.
The document, which a priori is auspicious in relation to the guarantee of human rights, establishes a category of offenses with four levels, with sanctions that include non-action, a warning, a fine and prosecution. It also refers to a digital website to report human rights violations.
These guidelines still need to be approved by all parts of the organization of the World Cup in Qatar so they could change before the competition begins on November 20.
