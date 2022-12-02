Lusail, Qatar.- The players of the Mexican National Team begin to demonstrate hours after suffering the failure in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Kevin Álvarez, who stood out with Pachuca in the last tournament, got one of the 26 places on the list presented by Gerardo Martino to fulfill the World Cup dream.

Although he did not see minutes in the debut against Poland, the Argentine decided to have him in the game against Argentina, to cover the right side, adding 66 minutes in his first participation in a World Cup with the Tricolor at 23 years old.

Against Arabia he entered the final minutes for Jorge Sánchez, but one of the players who will be part of the generational change that the National Team must make to avoid a repeat of this resounding failure in the World Cup that will be organized jointly with Canada and the United States could do little. Joined.

Kevin Álvarez, through his social networks, spoke about what happened in this World Cup, assuring that he is sad for not having passed the group stage, but on the other hand, he feels happy to realize the dream of playing a World Cup.

“Sad for not achieving the goal, but happy to have achieved a dream that I had since I was a child. Proud of this group and of representing my country, Mexico. Thank you very much to the fans who were always encouraging until the last one,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t give them that joy they deserved, but that’s football, they have to get up and keep growing and dreaming,” says Kevin Álvarez, who lived the same as Luis Chávez, debuting in a World Cup; his teammate scored a great free kick goal.