Vincent Janssen meets the Netherlands team in the quarterfinal phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and before this, the striker highlighted his time in Liga MX with Rayados de Monterrey.

And it is that the attacker assures that he matured a lot as a footballer for his time in Mexico and that helped him end up being called up by the selection of Netherlands and stay in the fight in the starting lineup.

“It’s a different experience because I’ve been playing for 25 years in Europe and then I went to Mexico, it’s different, but it’s a very good experience, very strong and now I have more experience”, he commented in the mixed zone after the qualification of the Netherlands to the Quarterfinals after eliminating the United States at the International Stadium of Khalifa.

During his time in Mexico, Janssen scored 24 goals in 94 games and lifted three titles: one Liga MX, one Copa MX and one Concacaf Champions League.

“In June I thought a lot about whether I wanted to play in Europe again, now I’m happy, I’m in the national team and that’s important to me,” he told the media in Qatar.

Regarding the Netherlands team, the forward affirms that they have all the capacity to fight for the World title against anyone.

We recommend you read

“That’s why we’re here, we have a dream of winning the Cup and I think we have the team to do it,” he concluded.