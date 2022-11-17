Girona, Spain.- The Mexican team he played his ninth and last friendly match this year. In the Montilivi Stadium of Girona, Spain was measured to Swedenan opponent with a level that resembles that of Polandfirst of the three rivals he will face in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The game began with possession in favor of Mexico, but once again the stopped balls hurt him and that cost him the result by 1-2. at the end of the fight Andres Guardado regretted that history was repeating itself in this last commitment with a view to the world Cup.

“A game where it is the same story as always, the details, the stopped ball makes the difference, it is a good call to attention because we talked about it before, just in the previous ‘Nad’ (Martin) He didn’t stress it and it happens again. The details are what will make the difference,” he assured the Azteca Deportes microphones.

The captain of the Mexican team, who broke the record for Claudio Suarez With more matches in the National Team, with 178, he affirmed that Poland is plagued with higher quality players than the footballers that The Three Crowns presented today.

“Yes, in the way they play, Poland has higher quality individualities but the way they play is very similar, they mark their lines very well, waiting for their opportunities, their counter, they are strong from set pieces and they take advantage of those opportunities, as they test it. that we are going to face against Poland is very good,” he said.

To finish Andrés Guardado confessed that the feeling in the Mexican team is the same as in past generations before reaching the Qatar World Cup 2022. “I don’t remember a time when we arrived calmly at the World Cup, it’s always been the same.”

“It’s a feeling that maybe it’s not ideal but we know that when we compete we know that everyone wants us to do well, that it be a good World Cup for Mexico, to give a lot of joy and hopefully we can be able to achieve it. “, finished.