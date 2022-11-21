World Cup Qatar 2022 wins the Italy of food

L’Italy by Mancini ai World Cup 2022 in the end it didn’t go (and it also closed the year badly with a 2-0 win in the last friendly test in Austria), on the other hand there is another Italy that is triumphing in Qatar. It is that of food. And there is no story about the blue triumph there.

World Championships 2022, Qatar: the starred chefs of Italy conquer Doha

So here it is chef Enrico Crippa (three Michelin stars with the Piazza Duomo in Alba) has landed at Raffles Doha by opening Alba by Enrico Crippa in collaboration with the local partner Raffles: the restaurant sees the executive chef Antonino D’Alessio and Vincenzo Donatiello take the field.

Enrico Crippa (IPA photo)



And then Alfred Russo (chef 1 Michelin star of the Dolce Stil Novo at the Reggia di Venaria Reale) who inaugurated Oro by Alfredo Russo at the Dusit Hotel in Doha. Without forgetting the Neapolitan pizza maker Diego Vitagliano who brought pizza to Qatar together with the Sheikh of Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

Qatar 2022, Cova and Briatore win the World Cup

The “sweet” Italy also wins with the Cova pastry shop in Milan which has made its entrance into the French department store Printemps. A goal scored together with Flavio Briatore. Speaking of the Piedmontese entrepreneur, he brought Twiga and Crazy Pizza inside the shopping center and then opened the Billionaire on Al Maha Island a few kilometers further on.

