qatar is a Muslim nation with laws, customs and practices rooted in Islam. He is not as liberal as Dubai, in the United Arab Emiratesnor as conservative as some parts of Saudi Arabia. Most of its citizens are Sunni Muslims. Before the arrival of the fans for the World Cup Qatar 2022 of the FIFAHere’s a look at how Islam is practiced in the country.

The most powerful clan in the country originates from the interior of the Arabian Peninsula, where Wahhabi ideology was born. Its national mosque is named after a 18th century religious figure, Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhabwho promoted the ultra-conservative interpretation of Sunni Islam known as Wahhabism.

To those who visit that mosque and others around the country are asked to dress conservatively: men with knees covered and women preferably with loose robes called abayas and headscarf.

Whether at sunset or at nightfall, in Qatar there are prayers EFE

Unlike Saudi Arabiawhere adherence to Wahhabism led to a strict segregation of single men and women, prohibited women from driving and banned them from attending concerts, cinemas and even yoga classes for decades, qatar has been sponsoring the Arts, has women in high levels of government and encourages tourists to feel comfortable in the country. In addition, it allows the sale of alcohol in hotels and licensed bars.

The qatari mosques they amplify the call to prayer five times a day through their loudspeakers, including at dawn and dusk.

It is usual that Muslims use phrases like “alhamdulillah”, which means “Praise God” or “thank God”, and “Inshallah” or “God willing“. The traditional Arabic Muslim greeting, “as-salamu alaikum”, could be translated as “peace be upon you”. References to Godsuch as “ya Allah” and “Allahu akhbar”, can be heard at times of grief or celebration.

Muslims believe that God revealed the Koran a Muhammadwho is considered part of a long list of important prophets, such as Moses Y Jesus, in addition to the last prophet of Islam. Islam is a monotheistic religion. Muslims believe that the Koran is the continuation of the fundamental values ​​of the Torah and the Bible. Qatari laws are based on Islamic religious law, or Sharia law, but also include civil law.