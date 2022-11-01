Iran excluded from Qatar 2022 World Cup?

World Cup in Qatar almost at the start (debut match on 20 November 2022 between the hosts and Ecuador) and the Fifa has a nice hot potato in his hands (which adds to the Tunisia case): L’Iran should he be excluded from the highest football review for national teams (remember that he is in group B with England, Wales and the United States)? The organization led by Gianni Infantino in fact he received a formal request to expel the Iranian national team come on Qatar 2022 World Cup. Let’s see what happened.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Iran excluded? The request of Ukraine

There Ukrainian Football Association he asked the Fifa that theIran be excluded from the Soccer World Cup which will be played in Qatar (20 November -18 December 2022). The reason? The country led by Zelensky brings up the alleged supply of weapons to Russia in the war that began on February 24th. The Executive Committee of the Kyiv Football Federation has sent a formal request to FIFA for expel Iran from the World Cup, with the support of the CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk Sergei Palkin, for “systematic violations of human rights and the involvement of Tehran in the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine”. Not only. Kiev then also points out the oppressive regime of Tehran ei human rights trampled that violate the Articles 3 and 4 of the Fifa laws. The Iranian national team, coached by former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz, should make his debut on 21 November against England.

Iran excluded from Qatar 2022 World Cup? Italy will not be rescued

If theIran should be excluded from Qatar 2022 World Cupit will not be theItaly to be fished out. The theme has already been clarified by the Minister of Sport Abodi recently (without forgetting what it says the Fifa regulations). There were no hopes despite the Italian national team coached by Mancini is the highest in the Fifa ranking between the excluded and both champion of Europe in office (which gave hope for a last minute wild card: impossible). Iran would be replaced by a national team from its geographical area of ​​qualification ai World Cup in Qatar (should be the United Arab Emirates).

