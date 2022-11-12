Although his status as a demigod of the soccer sometimes he pushed it away, Hugo Sanchezconsidered by many to be the best mexican soccer playerconfessed that he never lived alone because he was sheltered by those who loved him.

“I have never felt alone. Soccer has been my best company apart from my family, my brothers, my parents, my wife and my children. I felt motivated and supported by them. In soccer we play 11; they were my family too”, he also confessed technical directora few days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup FIFA.

Winner of five awards top scorer for being the best scorer of The league from Spain five times between 1984 and 1990symbol of real Madridwhich he arrived after serving in the Atletico Madridclub that took him to Spain, Hugo Sanchez marked a before and after in the mexican football and with the Mexican team.

We recommend you read

In a chiaroscuro study that further highlights his luminous presence, he presented “Hugo, the goal and the glory“, a documentary film about his life that will be seen in more than 200 countries. The filmmaker’s documentary Francisco Javier Padilla recreates peak moments of the career of Hugo. In the, numerous world soccer icons and of the life of Mexico they philosophize about the scorer. Cristiano Ronaldo He says that he is a duo with Hugo I would have scored a lot of goals and Michellehis partner in real Madridpraise his talent.

His biography will be exhibited in 200 countries EFE

However, the pentapichichi acknowledged not holding a grudge against Miguel Mejia Baron Y Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. “I’m not spiteful. I am pleased and I am grateful that they have collaborated with the documentary; they have contributed and if they have, it is because they are not spiteful either. I had sports matches with La Volpe or Mejía Barón, who was one of my best friends; There is a rapprochement with Don Miguel and with La Volpe not so much, but I have no problem”, he explained.