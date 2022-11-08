World Cup 2022 Qatar: ambassador, homosexuality and psychic damage

Qatar 2022 World Cupthe case related to the statements of Khalid Salmanformer footballer and ambassador of the event. Salman defined homosexuality as “a mental illness”, in an interview conducted by the German TV Zdf which will be broadcast in a special entitled “The secret Qatar”.

“During the world Cup many people will arrive in our country. Let’s talk for example of gay. The most important thing is the following: we will accept all those who come to our country. But they will have to accept our rules. L’homosexuality it is forbidden, because it is one mental disease“, the words spoken by Khalid Salman, before being interrupted by a press officer.

Homosexuality in Qatar is strictly prohibited and the penalty can be up to seven years in prison. Emir Al-Thani at the end of September had made it known that all members of the LGBT community will be welcomed “without discrimination” during the World Cup which will take place from November 20 to December 18 2021 while FIFA has announced in recent weeks that the rainbow flags, symbol of the LGTB community, will be authorized in the vicinity of the stadiums.

