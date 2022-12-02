The midfielder of the Ghana national team, Daniel Amartey, did not hide the desire to prevent Uruguay from getting a ticket to the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in their match on the third day of the group stage.

And it is that although Ghana Lost with a score of 2-0, the Uruguayans could not score one more goal that could have put them in the second position of the group and managed to advance. The African team prevailed in their path by avoiding that third goal.

“For me, yes” it was important to prevent Uruguay go to the second round, assured the center-back. “It was hard because you can see their central defenders, everyone coming” (to attack), explained the player, assuring in turn that the team decided that if they could not qualify, they would try to prevent the Uruguayans from achieving it.

The bad relationship began 12 years ago, when Luis Suárez blocked with his hand, on the goal line, a ball that went to the nets and was going to give Ghana a pass to the semifinals.

Back then, Uruguay advanced to the semifinals on penalties, knocking out the africans.

Amartery confessed that in the Ghanaian team they already knew the combinations they needed to advance or prevent the pass of the ‘Garra Charrúa’.

“I told my teammates that we needed a goal but they also need a goal so we have to defend so that if we don’t go through, they don’t either,” said Amartey.

“Uruguay needed a goal to qualify and you can see that we defended four against five or three against two but we managed to defend,” he explained.