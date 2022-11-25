The Germany national team stands firm regarding the ‘OneLove’ campaign in the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Teutonic team respected the determination of the FIFA to ban the bracelet with the campaign logo, but it has not stopped speaking out about this situation.

Prior to his match against Japanthe players covered their mouths in the official photo, in reference to FIFA silencing their voices by banning multicolored or colored armbands. ‘OneLove’same as the minister Nancy Faeser used in the stands of the Khalifa International Stadium.

This dispute between the German National Team and FIFA caused the supermarket company to REWE broke his patronage with the German Football Federation (DFB), six weeks before the initial end provided for in the contract. However, the German soccer governing body decided to take this situation to reaffirm his position.

During the press conference this Friday in Kai Havertz Y Julian Brandton the back wall with the sponsors of Die Mannschaft, the DFB replaced the REWE logo with the OneLove logo, which features a multicolored heart as a symbol of inclusion and diversity.

The federation explained that they took “the opportunity, also in the context of the almost daily press conferences in Qatar, to maintain their position in the ‘One Love’ campaign.” With this, the Teutons made a new challenge to the FIFA and his refusal to this inclusion campaign.

Until now, the governing body of international soccer has not expressed itself regarding the demonstration of the Germans, who next Sunday, November 27, will face Spain and he has the obligation to add points if he wants to stay with the hope of qualifying for the round of 16.