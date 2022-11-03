Girona, Spain.- The Mexican National Team has its second training session in the city of Girona, Spain. Before leaving for Qatar for this year’s World Cup, they will face Iraq and Sweden in friendly matches, specifically at the Montilivi Municipal Stadium, on November 8 and 16, respectively.

Before that happens, the coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, estimates that Mexico will have an outstanding participation in Qatar 2022 by comprising a group “a committed, strong and united group” that will participate in the World Cup with the mission of “continuing to fulfill with the strategy that the Mexican Soccer Federation has, which is to be among the top eight in everything that is done,”

He also acknowledged that the matches against Iraq and Sweden will give the opportunity to “develop” the game of the Tricolor to later arrive with an improved face for the three matches in the group stage, against Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

“It is the most important event in this sport and going to compete in it always generates a strong illusion in the players. Mexico will travel to Qatar with the firm intention of winning every game. The team is mentally involved in the World Cup.”

On the other hand, Gerardo Martino was disappointed by the issue of Héctor Herrera, who decided to leave Atlético de Madrid to return to the American continent, in order to sign with the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer (MLS).

“I have great consideration for Héctor as a footballer. If he asked me to come to Houston, I would have said no, but there was no intervention. It was a waste that he did not continue in high performance, but it seems to me a waste that he did not stay in the high level. He was one of the best. I don’t know anything and I talk about what I would have liked”, he said in an interview with Roberto Gómez Junco.

The Mexican National Team will play its first World Cup match against Poland, on the 22nd of this month. On the 26th they will face Argentina and to finish the first round they will face Saudi Arabia, on the 30th. Mexico is part of Group C.