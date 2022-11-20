Qatar 2022 World Cup: first goal, Enner Valencia; Ecuador, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Enner Valencia, figure of the Ecuadorian National Team.
He scored a penalty in the opening match against the locals.
He scored a penalty in the opening match against the locals.
November 20, 2022, 12:33 PM
The Qatar World Cup finally raised the curtain this Sunday with the start of the inaugural duel between the host and Ecuador, appetizer of a competition that was born marked by controversy and in which Brazil and Argentina They start as great contenders for the title defended by France. At the Al Bayt stadium, some 50 kilometers to the
Approximately an hour and a quarter before the initial whistle of Qatar-Ecuador, the duel with which the first World Cup in an Arab country will start, the opening ceremony that lasted 30 minutes was held in the spectacular Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, the farthest from Doha, just over an hour’s drive from the center of the Qatari capital.
(Ecuador National Team: goal annulled by Automatic VAR)
(Ecuador vs Qatar live first match of the World Cup live)
On a black background, the ceremony began with a nod to the traditional lifestyle in the desert, with some camels on some sandbanks that drew the map of the world.
The first goal of the World Cup was scored from a penalty Enner Valencia for Ecuadorwho went ahead at minute 15 of the first half.
Follow: Who is Enner Valencia? What team does he play for?

