Qatar 2022 World Cup Final, France made seven changes against Argentina: is everything in order?

France made seven changes during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina and many shouted “scandal”. In fact, in the 121st minute of the second extra time, the Blues coach Deschamps brought on Disasi in place of Kounde, thus making the seventh substitution (four during regular time, three during extra time).

Is that a possible thing? What does the regulation say? We tell you right away: France has not violated the regulation. The reason is to be found in the change of Rabiot. In fact, the midfielder went off the field with a blow to the head (concussion), replaced by Fofana as the fifth substitution of the match, the first of extra time.

The regulation of this World Cup would provide for a maximum of five substitutions during regulation time, to which one can be added in extra time. But there is the possibility of making a seventh in case of concussion ascertained on the field by the referee and the doctors. This was the case with Rabiot. Post final case closed.

But what would have happened if the mistake had been ascertained? In the event that there had been a violation of the rules of this kind, France would have been punished with a forfeit defeat (3-0) and thus this spectacular World Cup final decided on penalties after a crackling 3 -3 between regular and overtime.