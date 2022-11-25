Fear for Yasser Al Shahrani. The fortuitous collision with his goalkeeper caused him serious internal injuries: emergency surgery

In the final minutes of the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina, valid for the first round of the World Cup in Qatar, the goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais and the left back Yasser Al Shahrani they had a very violent fortuitous confrontation. With the winger who had the worst, having to leave the playing field early. Only in the following days, it was discovered that the player’s injury was much more serious than expected.

These soccer world championships in Qatar they will no doubt be remembered for a long time. Indeed, they will be the last of the legends of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messibut they are also those of discord, due to the discourse on civil rights which is talked about so much.

He will also be remembered for gods very sad episodes that are happening to people close to the world, in one way or another.

A few days ago, for example, what happened to Nadia Nadim, an Afghan naturalized Danish footballer, was very striking. While she was a guest in the studio of a British broadcaster who was following the match between Tunisia and Denmark, she abandoned the study without giving any explanation

For hours no one explained what had forced the athlete to leave in such a hurry, but then she clarified everything, explaining that his mom had been hit by a truck and had lost his life at only 57 years old.

Another very unpleasant episode happened on the pitch, in the final minutes of the game challenge between Saudi Arabia and Argentinawon by the Asians 2-1 against all odds.

The goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owaisin a desperate attempt to keep a risky ball away from his own goal, went out in a dive and has accidentally overwhelmed one of his teammates, left fielder Yasser Al Shahrani, who remained on the ground in pain.

How is Yasser Al Shahrani

What were the fears of many, in the end have been confirmed as well founded. Since i damage reported by Yasser Al Shahrani were found to be more serious than expected.

Not only the head trauma, the loss of some teeth and several fractures to the face and jaw, but also internal injurieswhich made an emergency intervention necessary to the pancreas.

There Saudi Royal Familyhaving learned of what happened, immediately sent a private plane to Qatarwho picked up the footballer and transported him to his homeland.

Here doctors have it emergency surgeryliterally saving his life.

Fortunately, the conditions of the player, hero of Arabia’s victory against the Argentine giants, are now stable and he is no longer in danger.

To reassure everyone he thought about it himself, publishing a video in which he wanted to thank all for the closeness shown and congratulate his teammates who will continue to play in the World Cup, unfortunately without him.