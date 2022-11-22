Qatar 2022 World Cup: fans “hired” to fill stadiums will no longer be paid

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is perhaps the most criticized sporting event in history. One, among the many reasons that sparked the debate around the international convention, is that of having paid hundreds of fans in order not to leave the stands of the six stadiums built for the occasion empty over the course of 15 years.

To take care of it and to confirm the news was the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL)the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup, which directly manages the Fan Leader Network, a program by which they were recruited about 200 from 32 different countries.

The goal is to “clean up” the country’s reputation in the eyes of the world. The Qatari Supreme Committee has therefore contacted German, Welsh, Argentinian and Spanish fans to reach Qatar on matchdays. The offer consisted of a round trip economy flight, use of thousands of dollars worth of apartments for the duration of the stay (minimum 14 days), plus a daily allowance of 250 riyals ($68).

However, as verified by the Guardian, the latter compensation would have been denied to the fans a few hours after embarking for the country. Fan Leader Network members in two European countries said their payments were canceled three days before the flight. The Qatari authorities justified the decision by attributing the blame to the foreign press which revealed that the fans heading to Qatar had been paid. European fans were informed via email: “Due to recent developments in the media, we wish to protect our visiting fans from misinformed and misinformed statements regarding ‘fans receiving payment for travel’. Consequentially, the daily allowance will no longer be granted. The allowance was intended as a small boost to your personal funds to help you with refreshments during your stay,” reads the message released by the British head.

The conditions to be respected

Anyone who has decided to take advantage of the package offered by Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL) is obliged to comply with precise agreements. The conditions imposed by the Committee are contained in the so-called “Code of Conduct”under which members of the Fan Leader Network are contractually bound to “support FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by liking and re-sharing third party posts about FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022″ using the hashtags #IAMAFAN and #Roadto2022 on social networks. They will also have to report posts that may harm the success of the event. If fans fail to comply with the Code of Conduct, the World Cup organization can terminate the dealwithdrawing the benefits that have been offered to them (food, lodging, entrance tickets to scheduled events).

Apparently, however, the first to not respect the “terms of service” was the Committee, which, attributing the blame to third parties, withdrew a part of what was agreed with the members of the Fan Leader Network.