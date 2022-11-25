A goalless draw between England and the United States, in a match valid for group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, played at the Al-Bayt stadium in Al-Khor. In the group standings, the Southgate national team leads with 4 points, then Iran with 3, the USA with 2 and Wales bringing up the game with just one point. The matches on November 29 will be decisive for qualifying for the round of 16: United States-Iran and England-Wales.

THE MATCH – Fun and open-faced game. Surprisingly, Berhalter’s national team puts the English favorites in difficulty. After a good start, Southgate’s team suffered the American initiative, Wright and McKennie tried and Pulisic hit the crossbar. In the second half, high pace but few scoring chances.

England are the draft of the one admired in the 6-2 success over Iran. Kane and his companions take the field sufficiently and are soon bridled by an opponent better disposed on the field and determined to sell their life dearly. The Stars and Stripes national team pays for the inaccuracy when it comes to scoring but is appreciated for an intensity that, unlike the 1-1 draw with Wales, they manage to maintain throughout the game with Juventus player McKennie, present in every area of ​​the camp, who is appreciated for his generosity even if he has a great wasted opportunity on his conscience.

England is all in a badly wasted opportunity by Kane. The captain no longer has the opportunity to make up for it, closed in the grip of defenders Zimmerman and Ream. On the other hand, not even the attacking midfielders do better: Saka stands out for his turnovers, Mount shows up only once, in the end of the first half. The median also suffers with Bellingham taking a clear step back.